National Vietnam War Veterans Day is commemorated each year in late March. But Vietnam-era Veterans don’t just look in the rearview mirror. They look forward to community connection, camaraderie and caring for one another.

The Vietnam Veterans of America/Chapter 787, the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County, and Hillsborough County Veteran Community Services will present Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans & War Dogs Day on Saturday, March 28, at Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, located at 3602 N. U.S. Hwy. 301 in Tampa.

To salute Vietnam Veterans, their K9s and survivors, activities at Veterans Memorial Park will include:

8-10 a.m. — Classic Car Cruise-In

9:30 a.m. — Military Working Dog Demonstration

10 a.m. — Live ’60s and ’70s music by The Lint Rollers

10:30 a.m. — Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans & War Dogs remembrance ceremony with patriotic lapel “pinning” of all Vietnam-era Veterans and surviving spouses

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Traditional Vietnamese cuisine and Lion Dance performance plus American-style refreshments

There will be on-site resources from James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, Florida Department of Veteran Affairs, Veteran Community Services, the Pet Resource Center and Guitars4Vets.

The Vietnam War Memorial at Hillsborough County’s Veterans Memorial Park features a special war dog memorial and a pair of famous U.S. Army helicopters. The American Bell UH-1 Huey and AH-1 Cobra represent the Vietnam era in one of the region’s most prolific showcases. Park hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Events and parking are free.

For more information, contact Veteran Community Services at 813-635-8316.