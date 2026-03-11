The Tampa Downtown Partnership is celebrating a milestone worth swooning over as its DASH microtransit program officially surpassed 100,000 passengers served since launching in October 2023. The achievement highlights how the innovative service is not only easing transportation challenges but also reshaping the everyday downtown experience for residents, workers and visitors alike.

Designed as a convenient, affordable and friendly way to get around, DASH has quickly won over the downtown community. More than just a ride, the service pairs reliable hub-to-hub transportation with personable driver ambassadors who bring a local touch to every trip. Riders can expect more than directions — from restaurant recommendations to tips on local events, drivers help connect passengers to the pulse of downtown.

From date nights along Water Street to workdays stretching into Tampa Heights, DASH offers an appealing alternative to navigating traffic, searching for parking or relying on GPS. The program’s success reflects a growing appetite for transportation options that are both practical and personable.

“Reaching 100,000 passengers is more than a number. It’s proof that DASH is strengthening connectivity across downtown Tampa,” said Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges, president and CEO of Tampa Downtown Partnership. “Every ride represents a meaningful connection, whether it is to work, a restaurant or an event. Our driver ambassadors do more than transport passengers. They help connect people to the heartbeat of our city, supporting local businesses and reinforcing our mission to create a more accessible, vibrant and interconnected downtown.”

Of the 100,000 passengers served, DASH has recorded more than 70,000 individual rides, underscoring its role in reducing congestion and encouraging efficient movement throughout downtown. By offering an alternative to single-occupancy vehicle trips, the service helps alleviate traffic while strengthening links between key destinations.

Through congestion reduction, business support and improved mobility, DASH continues to play a meaningful role in Tampa’s growth and livability. This Valentine’s Day, Tampa Downtown Partnership is celebrating the riders and driver ambassadors who made the milestone possible — and looking ahead to many more shared rides across the heart of the city.

For more information about DASH and downtown transportation options, visit www.tampasdowntown.com/dash.