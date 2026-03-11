Raptor Center Of Tampa Bay Fundraiser

Join Raptor Center of Tampa Bay for its annual fundraiser at Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery on Saturday, March 14, from 1-4 p.m. You will get to meet the people of the raptor center, animal ambassadors and learn about the ways it is trying to save the environment. Three Bulls is donating 15 percent of sales to the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and will match the donation, so please come out and enjoy great food and drinks and learn about the rehabilitation center in your area and how you can help.

To learn more, visit www.raptorcenteroftampabay.org. Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery is located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico.

Music Bingo Fundraisers

Get ready for two evenings of fun and excitement at Bullfrog Creek Brewing, located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Enjoy a variety of musical genres as you play five games of music bingo.

Kappa Upsilon Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi will present their event on Friday, March 6, starting promptly at 7 p.m. Cards will be sold starting at 6:30 p.m. Come early to secure your table and to purchase cards, this is a first come first served event. Raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle will also be available.

On Thursday, March 26, starting at 6:30 p.m., the event will be sponsored by Giddings Law Group and will benefit Seeds of Hope and Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale. Along with bingo, there will be raffle prizes and silent auctions.

Lennard High School Bingo And Beats Fundraiser

Lennard High School Music Boosters are hosting a ‘Bingo and Beats’ Fundraiser on Monday, March 30, at Salty Shamrock, starting at 7 p.m. Be sure to visit https://saltyshamrock.net/ to reserve your table. Prizes will include gift baskets, gift certificates and lottery tickets, and there will be a cash 50/50 drawing. The band and orchestra students at Lennard are an incredibly talented group of young musicians who really need the community’s support to help with uniform cleaning, instrument repair, transportation to events, etc.

Salty Shamrock is located at 6186 U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.

Impact’s Got Talent

The Impact Program is now seeking talented students to audition for its annual Impact’’s Got Talent event, scheduled for Friday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, with the grand-prize winner receiving $250. Auditions are open for grades K-12, including vocalists, actors, dancers (solo, duets and groups), musicians and anything else that sounds fun and entertaining. All acts must be under three minutes. Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 29, from 1-5 p.m., at Dance Quest International, located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. To schedule your audition, contact Jennifer Crum at crummiej2@gmail.com or 863-661-3236.

All ticket sales benefit the Impact Program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers and other youth leaders through classroom education.

Fellowship Baptist Church is located at 13515 U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa. For more information, visit www.whatisimpact.com.

Shred-a-thon

Bring your confidential documents for shredding in a safe and secure manor to Bloomingdale Golfers Club, located at 4113 Great Golfers Place in Valrico. The free community Shred-a-thon will take place on Saturday, March 28, from 9-11 a.m. and is sponsored by realtor Mary West; contact her at mary.west@kw.com or call 813-763-9378. Please do not try shredding metal, lighters, trash or heavy plastics.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

A South Bay Genealogical Society meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 17, at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there will is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Following the luncheon at 1 p.m., its guest speaker will be April Min. Min’s presentation will be ‘Forensic Genealogy.’ The cost to attend is $18 per person, which includes the meal and presentation.

For reservations and meal choice, call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Fundraiser And Scholarship Application

Save the date! The next big Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) event, Music of the Motown Era, will groove into Southshore Falls Clubhouse on Saturday, March 28, from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds will once again benefit scholarships.

Scholarship Applications for 2026 are now open. Applicants must meet ABWC’s criteria, attend East Bay or Lennard High School, be accepted at a Florida college or university and demonstrate financial need. For more details or to find out more about the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club, visit its website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.