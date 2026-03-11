By McKenzie Brown

If you have ever watched a game of bridge and thought, “That looks interesting, but intimidating,” the Duplicate Bridge Association of Sun City Center has good news for you. Help is on the way, and it comes with a friendly face and a low-pressure learning style.

Kathy Smith, a Life Master bridge player and certified American Contract Bridge League game director, is launching a new beginner series called Easybridge. True to its name, the program is designed to make learning duplicate bridge approachable, social and even fun. No experience is required, just a willingness to learn and enjoy the process.

Classes began on January 29 and will meet from 1-4 p.m. for 15 consecutive weeks. Sessions will be held in the Horizon Room of the Atrium Building at 947 N. Course Lane in Sun City Center. To help newcomers ease into the game, the first four weeks are completely free. After that, classes cost $4 per session for Sun City Center residents and $5 for nonresidents, making it an affordable way to pick up a new skill.

What sets Easybridge apart is its supportive atmosphere. These classes are not about pressure or perfection. They are about learning together, asking questions and building confidence at the table. Sample dealer hands will be provided so students can immediately practice what they learn, turning concepts into real play rather than abstract rules.

Bridge has long been known as a game that sharpens the mind while creating strong social connections, and Easybridge aims to deliver both. Whether you are looking for a new hobby, a mental challenge or a way to meet new people, this series offers a welcoming entry point.

Registration is now open, and spots are expected to fill quickly. To sign up or request more information, email Smith at kathjosmith@gmail.com. Pull up a chair, shuffle the cards and discover how easy bridge can be.