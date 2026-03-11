On February 26, Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) announced that Sara Bogue was named director of athletics, making her the first woman to serve in that role in district history.

“It is an extraordinary honor and responsibility,” said Bogue. “I am proud to represent women in athletic leadership and hopeful that this milestone reflects the continued progress and opportunities available to women in sports. As the mother of a 10-year-old daughter, this role carries even greater meaning. If she — and other young girls across our district — grow up knowing they belong in any space they choose to pursue, including athletics, that’s something I’m proud of.”

Bogue, who has served in Hillsborough County for the past 20 years as a teacher, coach and assistant principal, replaces Lanness Robinson, who was named executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission in December 2025.

She began her career with the district as a P.E. teacher at Newsome High School, where she was also the varsity girls basketball coach and was named Western Conference Coach of the Year. She later became an assistant principal for student affairs at Lennard High School and Bloomingdale High School. She will oversee athletics at both the high school and middle school levels for the county.

“I am incredibly excited to expand my impact and serve more students, coaches and schools across the district,” said Bogue. “Athletics has the power to shape character, build leadership and open doors of opportunity for young people. Being in a position to help strengthen and elevate athletic programs on a broader scale is both energizing and meaningful. I look forward to collaborating with school leaders and coaches to continue creating positive, life-changing experiences for our student athletes.”

Most recently, she served as assistant principal for administration at Bloomingdale High School, overseeing athletic programs, facility operations and campus safety and security. She led Bloomingdale to its first-ever Vernon Korhn Athletic Program of the Year award.

“Bloomingdale has always been more than a workplace — it is truly a family,” said Bogue. “The culture of support, unity and shared purpose is something I will always treasure. I will deeply miss our coaching staff. They lead with heart and selflessness every single day. Most of all, I will miss the students. Their energy and spirit have been a daily reminder of why this work matters.”

Bogue is ecstatic about the opportunity and is thankful to everybody who helped her along the way.

“I am deeply thankful to everyone who has supported, mentored and encouraged me throughout my 20 years with HCPS,” said Bogue. “This journey has been built on relationships, teamwork and shared commitment to students. I look forward to honoring that foundation as we continue moving athletics forward together.”