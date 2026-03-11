Many teenagers have imagined working as a first responder fighting fires, saving lives and being recognized as a community hero. And parents have dreamed of seeing their son or daughter in uniform, working in a noble profession.

Those dreams can come true through the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Foundation’s 2026 Alan D. Anderson Summer Youth Fire Academy, where students will learn all about the role of being a firefighter.

Hillsborough County students ages 14-18 have until Friday, March 27, to apply for the two-week summer program.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue instructors will teach students hands-on lessons and detail the multiple roles that firefighters have in their jobs.

The program curriculum includes fire ground operations, use of firefighting bunker gear, aerial ladder climbs, search and rescue, forcible entry, rappelling and knots, water safety, CPR, first aid and the history of the fire service.





Applicants must be high school students or graduating seniors between the ages of 14 and 18. A panel will review applications and make final selections based on class size.

The 2026 academy will be available from Monday, June 8, to Friday, June 19. A mandatory orientation will be held on Saturday, May 23.

The academy is a free program, courtesy of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Foundation. Lunch, snacks, water and sports drinks are provided each day, in addition to uniform shirts, pants, boots, a belt and a hat. Transportation is not provided.





Applicants must submit their applications by 5 p.m. on March 27. Along with the application, students must submit a personal essay and include two letters of recommendation. Only virtual applications are accepted.

Learn more and apply virtually by visiting www.hcfl.gov/syfa.