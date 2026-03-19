Your Next Career Opportunity Awaits

Job seekers in the area have a reason to celebrate. ECHO, in partnership with New Hope Church and Better Together, is hosting a community job fair designed to connect talent with opportunity on Tuesday, March 31, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This event promises a unique experience that goes beyond the typical job fair. Attendees will have the chance for face-to-face interviews with hiring managers from reputable companies while also accessing valuable resources to advance their careers. Whether you’re searching for your first job, looking to make a career change or seeking new opportunities, this event is tailored for you. Employers are also encouraged to register and showcase their companies to a motivated pool of candidates.

For more details and to register as a job seeker or employer, visit https://bettertogetherus.org/events/brandon-fl-job-fair-hosted-by-new-hope-church/. New Hope Church is located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

Impact’s Got Talent

The Impact Program is now seeking talented students to audition for its annual Impact’s Got Talent event, scheduled for Friday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, with the grand-prize winner receiving $250. Auditions are open for grades K-12, including vocalists, actors, dancers (solo, duets and groups), musicians and anything else that sounds fun and entertaining. All acts must be under three minutes. Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 29, from 1-5 p.m., at Dance Quest International, located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. To schedule your audition, contact Jennifer Crum at crummiej2@gmail.com or 863-661-3236.

All ticket sales benefit the Impact Program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers and other youth leaders through classroom education.

Fellowship Baptist Church is located at 13515 U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa. For more information, visit www.whatisimpact.com.

Experienced Autism Alliance Fundraiser At Voodoo Brewing Co.

Experienced Autism Alliance is hosting a music bingo fundraiser on Thursday, April 16, at Voodoo Brewing Co., located at 3432 SR 60 in Valrico. Sing, laugh and win prizes, all while supporting Autism Alliance. Proceeds from the event will help provide door alarms, locks and safety tools for families in our community. The doors open at 6 p.m., and bingo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for five games of bingo; there will also be a raffle and prizes. Food and drink will also be available to purchase from Voodoo Brewing Co.

Visit www.autismalliancefl.org for more information.

Ian Cribbs Named As Finalist In National Merit Scholarship Program

Ian Cribbs, a senior at Foundation Christian Academy, has been named a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program, one of the nation’s most prestigious academic competitions. Finalists are selected based on exceptional PSAT scores, outstanding academic records, leadership, extracurricular involvement and a rigorous application process that includes an essay and a school recommendation.

Foundation Christian Academy President Jonathan Smith said, “Ian exemplifies the academic excellence, Christian character and dedication we strive to cultivate at Foundation Christian Academy.”

Easter Egg Drop And Family Fun Day

Hope for the Community, the outreach ministry of Living in Victory Christian Church, will host a free community Easter egg drop on Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church, located at 1603 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The event will include a helicopter egg drop for children, carnival rides, games, giveaways, food, community vendors and more for the entire family. This event is free and open to the community.

Music Bingo Fundraiser

Get ready for an evening of fun and excitement at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Enjoy a variety of musical genres as you play five games of music bingo on Thursday, March 26, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Giddings Law Group and will benefit Seeds of Hope and Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale. Alongside bingo, there will be raffle prizes and silent auctions.

Shred-a-thon

Bring your confidential documents for shredding in a safe and secure manor to Bloomingdale Golfers Club, located at 4113 Great Golfers Place in Valrico. The free community Shred-a-thon will take place on Saturday, March 28, from 9-11 a.m. and is sponsored by realtor Mary West; contact her at mary.west@kw.com or call 813-763-9378. Please do not try shredding metal, lighters, trash or heavy plastics.