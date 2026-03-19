The Strawberry Crest High School basketball team has flourished under second-year Head Coach Patrick Horn.

Horn took over a 4-22 team and made a quick turnaround. The Chargers won 17 games this season and are 30-22 overall in his two seasons. The 17 wins this season are the third-most in the school’s 17-year history. This iteration averaged the most points per game (70) in the program’s history.

Senior captain Max Von Ancken was a big reason for the team’s success. The team MVP averaged 14 points per game, with 10 rebounds per game, averaging a double-double. He was Second Team Western Conference, an All-Academic All-Star and an East versus West All-Star Game participant.

“He is the heartbeat of the team,” said Horn. “He does everything with 100 percent effort all the time. He had so many points and rebounds the last two seasons, and he played with great passion and energy. His junior year he attempted zero three-point shots, this year he made 19 threes and shot 34 percent from three. That just shows the work ethic he has as a player and person.”

According to Horn, Von Ancken is a great rebounder, has amazing touch around the rim and plays great in transition. Off the court, he’s a great communicator and is positive, reliable, responsible and a hard worker. He received a nomination for the Air Force Academy and West Point, where he hopes to earn a spot on the basketball team as a walk-on. He wants to become a pilot and major in aerospace engineering.

“I really enjoyed the bond that I formed between my teammates, allowing us to gel as a team and significantly improving our record over the last two years,” said Von Ancken. “My favorite memories are when we had very close games and we had to rally together as a team to pull out the win.”

In the offseason, the team will play in a summer league and attend a live period in Gainesville. Horn’s ultimate goal is to win a district championship and go from there. He is building a unique atmosphere at Strawberry Crest, where he hopes to achieve a winning tradition.

“The relationships you build with the players, parents, other coaches, fans and the community are very rewarding,” said Horn. “We were voted best atmosphere to play in, and we had the band for a game and four themed home games. Our student section was fantastic, and it’s growing year after year.”