By Olivia Clark

Bloomingdale Senior High School recently marked a major milestone as it hosted the 10th annual IncrediBULL Games, a Special Olympics-style event that continues to grow in both size and impact across Hillsborough County. This year, the event welcomed 595 student-athletes from 18 schools, supported by nearly 1,000 student volunteers.

“Bloomingdale High School and Newsome High School proudly celebrated the 10th annual IncrediBULL Games, a signature event dedicated to promoting inclusion, teamwork and the spirit of Special Olympics,” said Marcos Rodriguez, principal of Bloomingdale High School. “As the IncrediBULL Games mark their 10th anniversary, Bloomingdale and Newsome high schools continue to honor the event’s mission of inclusion while strengthening partnerships among schools, students and the broader community.”





Athletes participated in a variety of activities, including soccer, track events and softball toss, while also enjoying the Olympic Village, a carnival-style space featuring interactive games and stations led by student clubs. The day emphasized not only competition but also connection.

“The event is the highlight of the year for our athletes, buddies and all of the student volunteers,” said Debra Bellanti, director of media and public relations for Hillsborough County Public Schools. “It not only promotes inclusion but helps to build friendships that last over the years.”





A defining element of the IncrediBULL Games is its buddy system, which pairs student volunteers one-on-one with athletes for the entire day. This ensures that every participant feels supported and celebrated throughout the experience.

“In addition to the competitive events, athletes spent time socializing and celebrating their special day, which is what makes this event so meaningful,” Rodriguez said.





The event’s origins date back a decade, when educators at Bloomingdale sought to bring a similar experience to the east side of the county after seeing the success of another local program. That vision has since evolved into one of the area’s most anticipated annual events.

“This year’s 10th anniversary was especially meaningful,” Bellanti said. “Students from the very first games returned to lead the parade of athletes and help honor those who played a key role in starting this incredible tradition.”

Community members interested in supporting future IncrediBULL Games can volunteer or contribute financially to help sustain and expand the event’s reach.