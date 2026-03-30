In communities like Lithia and the surrounding SouthShore area, small businesses often become more than places to eat — they become neighbors, supporters and familiar faces at local events. These are exactly the roles Ronnie Thomas and his business, Ronnie Ron’s BBQ & Catering, have played for years.

Now, community members are being asked to return the support that Thomas has so generously given.

Recently, code enforcement requirements necessitated the popular barbecue setup to relocate within the same property. While still operating at 5622 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, the business is now located behind the building in the parking lot, just behind Kenny’s Liquors. Supporters said spreading the word is needed for longtime customers to know exactly where to find the familiar food truck and continue stopping by.

The call for community support comes from families who have benefited directly from Thomas’ generosity. Local schools, sports teams and Girl Scout families said Ronnie Ron’s BBQ has long been there when help was needed — offering discounted barbecue dinners for events such as Me & My Guy dances, supporting fundraisers and providing meals for hardworking staff members in the community.

“Ronnie has always shown up for our community without hesitation,” said Melissa Sharma, a Girl Scout troop leader. “Now it’s our turn to show up for him.”

Behind the scenes, Ronnie Ron’s BBQ has always been a family effort. Over the years, Thomas’ late mother often helped serve customers, while his wife worked on preparing the sides and their children spent time at the truck greeting customers and lending a hand.

The family has also faced personal challenges along the way. Thomas’ daughter recently completed treatment for brain cancer and rang the bell marking the end of her journey. On some weekends, customers may still see her outside selling handmade beaded bracelets.

Despite these challenges — and the recent zoning change — the mission remains the same: Serve good food while supporting the community that has supported them.

Community members said the best way to help is simple: Stop by, grab a meal, spread the word about the new setup behind the building and continue showing the same kindness Ronnie Ron’s BBQ has shared for years.

Find Ronnie Ron’s BBQ online at www.facebook.com/ronnieronsbbq or email rontomsoup96@gmail.com.