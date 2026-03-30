The ‘Fastest Game on Two Feet’ is going international once again in Central Florida. Coyotes Youth Lacrosse is proud to announce it will host the Caterham School girls lacrosse team from Surrey, England, for a special cross-continental matchup.

This event marks the second time Caterham School has toured Central Florida to face the Coyotes, reinforcing a growing tradition of sportsmanship and cultural exchange between the two programs. The evening will feature U14 and U15 girls teams from Caterham competing against our Coyotes in a showcase of talent and international flair.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, April 9.

Time: Games begin at 6 p.m.

Location: FishHawk Sports Complex, 16120 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.

Admission: Free for all spectators.

“We are thrilled to welcome our friends from across the pond back to our home fields,” said Mark Derby, president of Coyotes Youth Lacrosse. “This is more than just a game; it’s an incredible opportunity for our athletes to experience a different style of play and build friendships that span thousands of miles.”

About Caterham School

Founded in 1811, Caterham School is one of the U.K.’s leading co-educational day and boarding schools. Located in the picturesque Harestone Valley in Surrey, the school has a long-standing history of academic and athletic excellence. Lacrosse is a premier sport at Caterham, and the school consistently fields highly competitive teams. Its touring program offers student athletes the chance to develop their skills on a global stage while experiencing American culture and coaching.

About Coyotes Youth Lacrosse

Coyotes Youth Lacrosse is a premier recreational and developmental program based in Lithia dedicated to growing the sport in the East Tampa Bay area. Serving boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade, the Coyotes emphasize character building, teamwork and athletic development. Operating out of the state-of-the-art FishHawk Sports Complex, the program provides year-round opportunities for players of all skill levels to thrive in a supportive and competitive environment. The local community is encouraged to come out, wear their team colors and cheer on these young athletes in what promises to be an unforgettable night of international competition.

For more information, visit www.coyotesyouthlacrosse.org.