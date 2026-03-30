By Olivia Clark

A new chapter in local fitness is unfolding as FIT-HER Health & Fitness for Women and 5th Gear Fitness come together in a strategic collaboration designed to elevate the member experience while preserving each brand’s identity.

“This is a strategic collaboration and shared-space partnership, not a merger,” said Ann Gilbert, owner and operator of FIT-HER Health & Fitness. “We are bringing two respected brands under one roof to elevate the fitness experience while maintaining the integrity of each identity.”

The partnership is rooted in a long-standing relationship between the two businesses, built through years of collaboration across the Brandon and Valrico communities.



“This was built on a long-standing relationship rooted in trust, shared education and community collaboration,” said Gilbert. “We’ve worked side by side for years hosting charity events, supporting initiatives like the American Cancer Society and even creating the world’s largest outdoor step event. This next step felt natural.”

For current members, the transition brings expanded access without sacrificing the supportive environment FIT-HER is known for.

“It means more access, more expertise and more opportunity, all while maintaining the supportive, welcoming environment they love,” said Gilbert.

The collaboration combines two distinct but complementary approaches to fitness. FIT-HER focuses on women’s health and creating an empowering environment for all life stages, while 5th Gear emphasizes performance-driven training and structured coaching.

“Together, we create a full-spectrum fitness experience, from beginner to advanced,” said Gilbert.

The result is what Gilbert described as a “one-stop wellness hub,” offering a wide range of services including personal training, small group coaching, cycle classes, strength training, Pilates reformer and aquatic fitness programming.

“This level of variety, expertise and community under one roof is unmatched in the area,” said Gilbert.

New offerings are already on the horizon, including Pilates reformer classes launching on Sunday, June 1; expanded cycle and strength formats; summer aquatic fitness programs; and small group training led by certified coaches.

FIT-HER Health & Fitness for Women is located at 731 W Lumsden Road. Visit https://fit-her.com/.