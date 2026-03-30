Senator Ashley Moody thanked a group of Florida veterans taking part in an all-female Honor Flight to the nation’s capital in March. Moody met with the group at the Lincoln Memorial, thanking the women for their service to the country. More than 120 veterans participated in the Honor Flight from Lakeland, with the oldest being a Korean War veteran, age 91.

Moody said, “Our freedom exists because of the courage and sacrifice of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, I had the privilege of welcoming a group of Florida veterans as they toured the national memorials honoring their service. This extraordinary group of all-female service members shared powerful stories from their time defending our nation. Though we can never fully repay them for their sacrifice, it was an honor to meet them and offer my heartfelt thanks.”

This special all-female Honor Flight from Lakeland included female veterans ages 32-91 who have served in every branch of service and in every conflict since the Korean War. This group of 121 veterans gave a collective total of 1,474 years of service to the United States.

Honor Flights are special trips planned for veterans of America’s wars to travel to Washington, D.C., from across the country to visit the monuments of the respective wars they fought in and honor the service and sacrifice of the veterans and their loved ones.

Florida is home to more than 1.4 million veterans, one of the largest populations in the nation.

Moody is committed to fighting for U.S. military members and veterans. Since becoming a United States senator, Moody has, among other things:

When Moody served as Florida’s attorney general, she worked through the Florida Military and Veterans Assistance Program to assist service members and their families who have been affected by scams. From 2019 and January 2025, when Senator Moody left the Attorney General’s office, MVAP recovered more than $3.7 million from over 2,300 complaints for affected military members and their families.