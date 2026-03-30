The most underrated and neglected compact SUV on the road? Hands down the Mitsubishi Outlander! And sadly, it’s been the case for several years now. That could very well change soon with the 2026 version, which gets a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine to replace the previous 2.5 liter. Basically, it is a mild hybrid with 48-volt starter-generator battery for substantial fuel savings and quick acceleration. The seven-seater puts out an adequate 174 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 206 pounds-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm. A continuous variable transmission results in a drivetrain that is quiet and responsive.

A MacPherson strut front and a multilink rear suspension navigate sharp corners and turns with confidence and poise. The electric power rack-and-pinion steering calibration is spot-on, with superb on-center feel and excellent feedback. Lest we forget, Mitsubishi’s all-wheel drive system (Super All-Wheel Control) puts the mind to rest in any untoward road/driving conditions. And if you venture off the beaten path, rest assured that ground clearance is high enough at 8.4 inches in the 2,000-pound-tow-capacity vehicle. A knob in the center console allows the driver to switch to eco, normal, tarmac, gravel, snow and mud modes.

The front fascia shows off a ‘dynamic shield’ black grille with the recognizable Mitsubishi insignia, surrounded by horizontal LED headlights and fog lamps. Step into the clean and simply designed cabin and find yourself staring at dual 12.3-inch screens: one for infotainment and the other the digital driver display. Eight-way front heated/cooled leather seats are sumptuous to touch. Its total passenger space of 120.8 cubic feet is plentiful, though occupants of the third-row 50/50 seat, which folds rearward into a deep well in the floor, may find the room tight. The tri-zone auto AC, thick-rimmed leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel, power liftgate/sunroof, heated second-row seat, rear-door manual sunshades and wireless phone charger/Android Auto/Apple CarPlay are a few numerous amenities. Fancy semi-aniline leather seats or a 12-speaker Yamaha audio system? Then opt for the $3,050 premium package, which also comes with a 10.8-inch head-up display, digital rearview mirror and black spoiler.

Dual front and knee airbags, side curtain airbags, a multiview camera, active stability and traction control, blind-spot and lane departure warnings, lane keep and hill start assists, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency/four-wheel antilock brakes, antitheft alarm, an electronic parking brake, daytime running lights and tire pressure monitoring system are standard.

Though slightly lacking in power, the 1.5-liter, four-cylinder turbo Outlander is a tempting proposition. After all, it makes up for the deficit with considerable cargo and passenger space, decent fuel mileage and a price that isn’t astronomical, so to speak.