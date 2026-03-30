By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

Animals are more than just pets. They are our companions. They can serve as trusted law enforcement partners and even save lives. It is hard to imagine anyone intentionally harming one of our furry friends, but unfortunately it happens right here in our community.

That is why April, recognized as National Animal Cruelty Prevention Month, is an important time to raise awareness. When people know the signs of abuse and understand how to report it, they can help protect vulnerable creatures who cannot speak for themselves.

And when those cases are reported, our office can take action. Earlier this year, our office secured a conviction against Daniel Kujawa, a former Manatee County deputy, for felony aggravated animal cruelty against his dog, Rex. He was sentenced to 270 days in the Hillsborough County Jail, followed by 36 months of probation. He is also required to register in our county’s Animal Abuser Database.

While Rex endured unimaginable cruelty, his story has a hopeful ending. He has since found a safe and loving home after a rescue in Apollo Beach helped him to get adopted.

Pursuing these cases does more than protect our pets. It helps keep our entire community safer. Studies show that people who commit violent crimes against animals are up to five times more likely to commit violent crimes against people. That’s why these cases must be taken seriously and why collaboration with other agencies is so important.

I am proud that our office has joined the Central Florida Animal Cruelty Task Force, a partnership of prosecutors, law enforcement officers, veterinarians and animal welfare experts. We will aim to increase collaboration with other agencies and strengthen animal cruelty cases throughout our region. By working together, we can hold offenders accountable while educating the public about responsible pet ownership. But we cannot do that work alone.

Many animal cruelty cases start with a tip from someone in the community. If you see or suspect abuse, please report it to law enforcement immediately. Warning signs can include extreme thinness, untreated injuries, lack of shelter or no access to food and water.

When you speak up, you are helping us to hold these offenders accountable. My office remains committed to aggressively prosecuting these crimes and working with our partners to ensure they are treated with the seriousness they deserve. Together, we can make sure every pet in our community is treated with the care and dignity it deserves.