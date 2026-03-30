Job seekers, take note. Workforce Development Partners (WDP), a Florida-based nonprofit focused on workforce development and local economic growth, is excited to host a series of Best Florida Jobs ‘Power Hour’ hiring events across Hillsborough County this April, designed to connect job seekers with local employers seeking to fill immediate openings in a fast, focused and high-energy format.

These unique events will be held six times between April 2-23, giving participants the chance to meet more than 50 employers each day, submit resumes and even schedule interviews. Participating organizations include AdventHealth, BayCare Health System, the Florida Army National Guard, HCA Florida Healthcare, Hillsborough College, Hillsborough County Public Schools, Hillsborough Technical Colleges, JPMorganChase, The Mosaic Company, Regions Bank, Tampa General Hospital, TECO and the U.S. Army.

“Our Power Hour events are all about opportunity,” said Yvonne Fry, CEO at WDP. “Jobseekers, including bilingual and second-chance hiring candidates, can make meaningful connections with employers in a short, dynamic session: no waiting around, no long lines, just direct access to opportunities.”

Each Power Hour is thoughtfully crafted and staffed to maximize networking and hiring potential. Employers from various industries will be present, from trades and construction to health care and tech, ensuring a wide range of opportunities for attendees. Translation support will be offered at each event.

Don’t miss your chance to make connections that could launch your next career. Opportunity awaits! Visit https://workforcedevelopmentpartners.com/bfj/ for more information and to register to attend the events. The events are free and open to the public, though advance registration is encouraged.

Event dates and locations (all from 1-2 p.m.):