Residents across the Brandon and SouthShore communities are invited to make a meaningful difference on Saturday, May 9, as ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) hosts its largest food drive of the year in partnership with the United States Postal Service.

The annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive is part of a nationwide effort led by the National Association of Letter Carriers, which mobilizes thousands of cities to collect food for local families in need. Locally, donations gathered from neighborhoods will go directly to ECHO’s resource centers, helping stock pantry shelves for months to come.

Last year, the community contributed more than 80,000 pounds of nonperishable food — an impressive show of generosity organizers hope to surpass in 2026.

“This is truly a community-wide effort,” said event organizers. “From residents leaving food by their mailboxes to volunteers sorting donations, every role plays a part in feeding families right here at home.”

Participation is simple. Residents can leave nonperishable food items by their mailbox on the morning of May 9, and letter carriers will collect and deliver them to local distribution sites. For those looking to get more involved, ECHO is actively recruiting volunteers to assist throughout the day.

Volunteer teams will be stationed at multiple post offices and ECHO resource centers in areas including Brandon, Riverview, Apollo Beach, Valrico, Seffner and Sun City Center. Tasks include transporting donations, unloading vehicles and sorting food for storage and distribution.

Organizers emphasize that volunteers are especially needed for ‘critical shifts’ at ECHO’s centers, where the bulk of donations are processed. Participants should be prepared to work outdoors, remain on their feet for extended periods and lift at least 25 pounds. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old, making this an excellent opportunity for high school students seeking Bright Futures service hours.

Those with pickup trucks or trailers are also encouraged to assist with transporting food from post offices to ECHO facilities.

The need remains significant. Nationwide, one in 10 Americans faces food insecurity, and local organizations like ECHO rely heavily on events like Stamp Out Hunger to meet ongoing demand.

Community members are encouraged to sign up for volunteer shifts, invite friends and family, and take part in a day dedicated to giving back.

To learn more or register to volunteer, visit ECHO’s website or contact event organizers directly.

As organizers put it, “Let’s stamp out hunger — together.”

Sign up to volunteer today: https://buff.ly/JhkoT61.