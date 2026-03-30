The Village Players invite audiences to experience The Flower Shop, a heartfelt drama about second chances, reconciliation and the fragile work of rebuilding family. The production is directed by acclaimed local performer and storyteller Terry Abbott, a familiar and much-loved presence throughout the Tampa Bay arts community. Abbott is also known to many as ‘The Captain’ with the Lorelei of Florida and as a featured entertainer at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival.

A Florida native, Abbott is widely recognized for his creativity and his ability to connect with audiences through music, performance and story. His warmth and emotional authenticity bring a distinctive vision to this powerful production.

The Flower Shop follows a man newly released from prison as he steps into the life of the daughter who never knew he existed. As past mistakes collide with the hope for a new beginning, both must navigate the distance between them and decide whether forgiveness is possible. The play explores fractured families, long-buried truths and the quiet courage it takes to start again, reminding us that even the most damaged roots can grow into something unexpectedly beautiful.

While the production stands on its own, it also continues the story first introduced in the 2010 original show The Prophet, offering longtime audiences a meaningful return while welcoming new viewers into a moving, self-contained theatrical experience.

Cast: John (played by Jim Sigal), Tiffany (Sara Horrocks), Joyce (Teagan McCarthy), Susette (Heather Horning), Mike (Steve Pruess), Sophia (Lucy Rogers) and Judge/Bartender (Chris Duncan).

The performances will be held at James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico.

Evening performances take place at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16, with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. on May 3 and 10. The doors open at least 30 minutes before curtain.

Tickets for senior, student and military are $20, and general admission is $23.

This intimate drama continues The Village Players’ tradition of bringing powerful, community-driven storytelling to the stage in Valrico. For tickets and additional information, visit https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/.

About The Village Players

The Village Players is a nonprofit, all-volunteer teaching theater performing in the charming James McCabe Theater in Valrico. The organization proudly spotlights local talent, teaches every aspect of stagecraft to performers of all ages and works to make theater affordable and accessible for the entire community.