Residents and visitors alike are invited to experience one of the city’s most anticipated annual traditions as Tampa Riverfest returns on Friday and Saturday, May 1-2, along the scenic Tampa Riverwalk. Presented by Publix Super Markets, the free, two-day festival will once again transform downtown into a vibrant hub of food, music and family-friendly entertainment.

Spanning the entire 2.6-mile riverwalk, the event will activate several waterfront parks, including Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Water Works Park, drawing an estimated 25,000 attendees and generating a significant economic impact for local businesses.

Festivities kick off on Friday evening with the popular Taste of Riverwalk, where attendees can sample offerings from a variety of local restaurants. The celebration continues on Saturday with Taco Fest, featuring a wide array of taco vendors serving up creative and traditional flavors.

Live entertainment will be a centerpiece throughout the weekend, with a full concert series showcasing regional and local bands performing on the main stage at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. As the sun sets each evening, the crowd will gather for the dazzling Balloon Glow, lighting up the downtown skyline.

Among the most anticipated events is the Lantern Parade on Saturday night, beginning at Water Works Park and winding its way along the Tampa Riverwalk to Curtis Hixon. Spectators can also enjoy a crowd-favorite Wiener Dog Derby, along with unique activities, such as a paddle invasion, a water ski show and community yoga sessions.

New this year is a dedicated kid zone at Water Works Park, which will offer expanded activities for families, ensuring younger attendees have plenty to enjoy throughout the weekend.

In addition to entertainment, the festival will feature a bustling vendor market and opportunities to explore Tampa’s cultural institutions, all set against the backdrop of the city’s growing and accessible waterfront.

While general admission is free, VIP tent experiences will be available for purchase for those seeking premium viewing and amenities. Organizers encourage early ticket purchases, as prices typically increase closer to the event.

With something for all ages, Tampa Riverfest continues to celebrate the spirit, culture and community that define the city — inviting everyone to come out and enjoy the waterfront at its liveliest.

For full schedule and details, visit https://thetampariverwalk.com/.