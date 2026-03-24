By Olivia Clark

Community members and local leaders gathered on February 18 to celebrate the grand opening of Mindful Chiropractic during a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce. The event welcomed the practice as one of the chamber’s newest members while highlighting its commitment to improving health and wellness in the community.

The celebration brought together chamber ambassadors, local professionals and supporters who came to congratulate licensed chiropractor Dr. Maria Medina on the opening of her practice in Brandon. Located at 920 W. Lumsden Rd., the new office focuses on whole-body care and nervous system health through modern, evidence-based chiropractic techniques.

Mindful Chiropractic was founded on the belief that feeling good in one’s body should be a normal part of life. The practice emphasizes neurological chiropractic care and personalized treatment plans designed to help patients move better, reduce stress and restore balance in the body. Patients are welcomed into a calm and supportive environment where appointments focus on individualized care and meaningful patient connection.

Dr. Medina’s path into chiropractic care began with a personal experience that ultimately shaped her career and philosophy of healing. A graduate of Life University, she discovered chiropractic after recovering from a serious injury and witnessing the body’s ability to heal when the nervous system is properly supported.

“Through chiropractic care, I saw how the body can restore balance and reconnect with its natural ability to heal,” said Dr. Medina. “That experience changed the way I understood health and inspired me to create a space where people feel heard, supported and cared for.”

During the ceremony, Melissa Canfield, ambassador for the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, presented a proclamation recognizing the milestone and officially declaring February 18 as Mindful Chiropractic Day.

Dr. Medina also expressed gratitude to the family members, friends and community supporters who helped bring the practice to life.

“This is a space that has taken quite a bit to build from the ground up,” said Dr. Medina. “Let this be a place for healing, love and support for the community.”

Mindful Chiropractic serves individuals and families throughout the Brandon area with a focus on compassionate, mindful care that supports long-term wellness. More information about the practice can be found at www.mindfulchirofl.com.