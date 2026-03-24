Want to get away somewhere close to nature, with plenty of room to relax and just feet away from a wide array of recreational opportunities? Booking a spot at one of Hillsborough County’s almost 200 campsites in three of its most popular conservation parks just got a lot easier.

The county has unveiled a new online reservation system, which means that prospective campers no longer need to arrive early and in person to reserve a spot at Edward Medard, E.G. Simmons, or Lithia Springs Conservation Parks. The online system allows campers to see when and where vacant campsites are available and to reserve and pay for the specific site(s) up to six months in advance. Additionally, campers can search for sites with the amenities they desire, including electricity, water, picnic tables, grills and campfire rings.

Camping fees remain the same: $24 per site per night, $18 for those ages 55-64 and $12 for Hillsborough County residents ages 65 and older. All three conservation parks allow for both RV and tent camping.

In addition to camping, these conservation parks offer many other distinct amenities. Edward Medard Conservation Park, located at 6140 Turkey Creek Rd. in Plant City, is home to a 700-acre reservoir, observation tower, hiking trails, a disc golf course, picnic shelters and a large playground area. Lithia Springs Conservation Park, located at 3932 Lithia Springs Rd. in Lithia, includes picnic shelters, hiking trails, canoe rentals, an ADA-accessible playground and picturesque views of the Alafia River. The centerpiece of the park is a large freshwater spring that is popular with swimmers year-round. E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, located at 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin, borders Tampa Bay and offers a large boat ramp facility, canoe/kayak rentals, a beach and swimming area, picnic shelters, fishing areas, two playgrounds and 200 acres of mangroves reserved for a bird and wildlife sanctuary.

The following number of campsites are available:

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, with 103 sites.

Lithia Springs Conservation Park, with 45 sites.

Edward Medard Conservation Park, with 43 sites.

RV campers are limited to stays of 30 consecutive days per park; tent campers can stay up to 14 days within a 30-day period. A maximum of two dogs or cats is allowed. Also, the individual who reserved the campsite must be physically present at check-in.

For more information regarding camping options at Hillsborough County’s conservation parks, please visit www.hcfl.gov/camping.