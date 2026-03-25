The Rotary Club of Tampa will host its second annual Legacy Golf Tournament on Monday, April 20, at Carrollwood Country Club, bringing together golfers, businesses and community supporters to benefit Rotary’s Camp Florida.

The event celebrates the lasting impact of the J. Arthur Turner family within the Rotary club and the broader community while raising funds for critical improvements at the camp. Organizers said this year’s tournament will focus on helping build a new infirmary at Camp Florida, an ADA-compliant camp that serves children and adults with health and developmental challenges.

“Together, we will ensure the camp’s impact for decades to come as we continue to honor the Turner family legacy,” organizers said in tournament materials.

The fundraiser builds on the success of last year’s inaugural event, which raised nearly $48,000 for Camp Florida. Those funds helped repair or replace six HVAC units, install new AED units and address multiple roof leaks across the property.

The camp, located in the Brandon area, hosts numerous nonprofit organizations that serve children and adults with medical needs and disabilities. Groups such as the 1Voice Foundation and Faces of Courage Foundation regularly use the camp for retreats, camps and therapeutic programs.

A recently compiled list of needs from camp user groups highlights the importance of continued improvements across the property. Priorities include upgrades to the infirmary, safer windows in the children’s cabins, accessibility improvements to recreation areas and updates to the kitchen and dining facilities.

Plans for the new infirmary would help address many current needs while placing medical services closer to the center of camp activities, where most injuries or health concerns occur.

Community support will play a key role in making those improvements possible. Sponsorship opportunities range from the $10,000 Legacy Sponsor level to several $1,000 options, including hole sponsors, beverage cart sponsors, contest sponsors and driving range sponsors. Additional opportunities include breakfast, lunch and auction sponsorships.

Businesses and individuals may also participate by registering a foursome for $600 or signing up as an individual golfer for $150.

Organizers hope the event will bring together Rotarians, local businesses and community supporters to strengthen the camp’s future while honoring the legacy of service represented by the Turner family.

Proceeds from the tournament will go directly toward improvements that will allow Camp Florida to continue providing accessible outdoor experiences for generations of campers to come.

The club will also host a lunch and learn to educate the community about the camp on Tuesday, April 28, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rotary’s Camp Florida, located at 1915 Camp Rd. in Brandon, with lunch from Beef ’O’ Brady’s on Kings Avenue and sponsored by ABC Events.

For more information, visit www.rotarycluboftampa.org.