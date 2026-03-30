The Confidence & Leadership Foundation helps local girls and boys develop positive self-esteem for a lifetime. The foundation offers workshops for young girls and boys grades K-12 that focus on the development of strong self-esteem.

The foundation recently received a donation of $5000 from 100 Women Who Care Riverview/FishHawk.

“We were super excited that they selected our foundation,” said Susan Giffin of The Confidence & Leadership Foundation. “Our community is just so supportive and generous to us.”

100 Women Who Care is a global network of giving circles where members collectively donate to local charities, creating a significant impact in their communities. The concept is simple yet powerful. One hundred members each donate $100 per meeting, raising $10,000 for a selected local nonprofit.

Members nominate organizations, and three are randomly chosen to present their causes. Each nonprofit has five minutes to explain how the funds will be used and answer questions. After presentations, members vote, and all present members contribute to the winning organization. Donations are local, ensuring 100 percent of funds stay in the community.

“The donation will be used to fund the various programs we offer through our foundation,” Giffin said. “We hold after school workshop series throughout the week at our center, along with Girls and Boys Night Out events on Fridays a couple times a month, along with one-day camps on the days kids have off school, and weeklong summer camps too.”

The foundation will also be hosting its Ladies Giving Back event on Thursday, April 23, from 7-10 p.m.

“I like to call this event our raffle basket bonanza,” Giffin said. “It’s a favorite event with the local ladies, and the event sells out every year. We have 65 tickets available, and it’s a fun night of free food, beautiful desserts, and then we have more than 100 raffle baskets donated from our local community, in addition to 15-20 silent auction times. New this year, we are offering an online auction as well for those ladies who may not be able to attend or get tickets because of them selling out.”

If you would like to learn more about The Confidence & Leadership Foundation or if you’d like to attend its Ladies Give Back event, you can visit its website at www.girlswithconfidence.com or call 813-571-2002. The foundation is located at 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia.