Quest Inc. recently held a grand opening celebration for its Quest Kids Therapy Center in Brandon, located at 1307 Providence Rd., as the nonprofit expands services for youth with developmental disabilities.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce joined Quest for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 18 to unveil a new facility where certified professionals help children and teenagers with autism and other developmental disabilities using applied behavior analysis (ABA) — one of the only clinically proven methods to change behavior. Families are offered expert guidance on:

Early intervention services for autism spectrum disorder.

Toilet training and personal hygiene.

Motor skills development.

Life skills development.

Health and safety.

“The need for ABA therapy services has never been greater, as doctors diagnose 1 in 31 children with autism,” said John Gill, president and CEO of Quest. “Through this new center, we’re meeting that demand by bringing positive change and hope to even more families in the Tampa Bay community.”

Quest serves more than 800 individuals daily, providing education, employment, life-skills training and residential opportunities that empower individuals with developmental disabilities to achieve greater independence and quality of life.

For more information about Quest Inc. and its services, visit https://questinc.org.

About Quest Inc.

For over 60 years, Quest Inc. has transformed the lives of thousands of adults and children with developmental disabilities through a range of services proven to increase capabilities and quality of life. From the humble beginnings of a single location serving eight individuals to currently over 20 locations, serving over 800 individuals each day in Orlando and Tampa, Quest continues to help those with developmental disabilities experience a full life.