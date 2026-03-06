Scammers are targeting senior citizens now more than ever — and no one is immune. Our neighbors, friends and loved ones are being specifically preyed upon because of their retirement savings and hard-earned wealth. These bad actors are relentless, and those over 60 are the most at risk. And usage of AI software by bad actors is just beginning.

But you can fight back — with knowledge.

Join in for a powerful and informative event designed to arm you with the tools to protect yourself from financial fraud. The event will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.

This is more than just a seminar — it’s your chance to hear directly from trusted experts, including the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Securities Dealers & Advisors, Robinhood, AARP, Better Business Bureau and FINRA. They’ll share real, proven techniques to stop scammers in their tracks and help you safeguard your finances.

At the event, you can meet trusted exhibitors from consumer protection agencies. There will also be free refreshments provided by FSDA.

Educating yourself about financial scams is one of the most effective ways to protect your money, identity and peace of mind. Scammers constantly evolve their tactics, using fear, urgency and trust to pressure victims into making costly decisions. By staying informed, you learn how to recognize red flags, verify information and pause before acting. Education empowers individuals to ask the right questions, avoid emotional manipulation and confidently say no. It also helps protect family members, friends and vulnerable loved ones by spreading awareness. Knowledge is a powerful defense, turning potential victims into informed, alert and resilient members of the community.

This event is open to everyone — bring your spouse, a friend or a neighbor. Stand together as a community and make sure no more seniors fall victim to these financial predators.

Don’t wait until it’s too late. Mark your calendar and be there. Your financial security could depend on it.