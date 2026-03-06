Beth Israel Sisterhood Will Celebrate The Suffragists For Women’s History Month

Suffragists advocated for women’s right to vote using peaceful lobbying and constitutional methods, unlike their counterparts in Great Britain, the suffragettes. Beth Israel Sisterhood will explore their fascinating history and their ultimate success on Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. in Beth Israel’s social hall, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Historian, Zillah Green will tell stories of life for a woman in 19th-century America and what really happened during the 76-year journey to the vote. Refreshments will be served.

For information on this inspiring event or to join Sisterhood, contact Donna at sisterhood@jcscc.org. Joining Sisterhood is a great way to meet other women and share fun times while watching and participating in interesting programs.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

A South Bay Genealogical Society meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 17, at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there will is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Following the luncheon at 1 p.m., its guest speaker will be April Min. Min’s presentation will be ‘Forensic Genealogy.’ The cost to attend is $18 per person, which includes the meal and presentation.

For reservations and meal choice, call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

Calling All Veterans Of Ruskin And The Surrounding Areas

American Legion Post 389 is holding a special meeting for elections of new officers on

Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Moose Lodge located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. This meeting is being held for current members — and new members of American Legion Post 389, come out to represent and support your post. At the event, there will also be an opportunity to learn more about veteran assistance programs, including suicide prevention; a Buddy Check; a veteran post service officer for benefits assistance; veteran homelessness assistance; and free training under the American Legion and Florida Veterans Office.

For more information, contact district15@legionmail.org or call 813-517-7779.

Opera Tampa Is Coming To Beth Israel In Sun City Center

Calling all music lovers! Opera Tampa will be performing several arias and songs in a 90-minute concert on Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. in Beth Israel’s sanctuary, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. This performance is not to be missed. Tickets are currently on sale and may be purchased for $25 each. Checks are payable to Beth Israel and should be mailed to Jo-Ellen Bromberg at 2005 Sifield Greens Way; Sun City Center, FL 33573.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Sunday, March 1, and no tickets will be sold at the door. For additional information, contact Bromberg at moneypenny324@aol.com.

The Firehouse Cultural Center Offers Spring Break Camp

The Firehouse Cultural Center invites young performers ages 7–14 to its Spring Break Musical Theatre Camp, held from Monday through Friday, March 16-20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Day campers will explore music, costumes and set design while rehearsing for a live stage performance on the final day. Featuring songs from Broadway favorites, including The Lion King, Shrek, Mamma Mia and more. The cost is $199 for the week.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged; you can register at https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin.

Blessing Bags Now Available From Local Knights Of Columbus

Are you familiar with Blessing Bags? These bags hold a large variety of items to help the homeless. They are compact enough to carry on the floor of your car or golf cart and then hand out when you see a homeless person. They are available to the public at no cost.

Each bag holds warm-weather gear for the winter, a thick ski hat, a warming blanket, hot hand warmers and socks, along with three meals, four snacks and 12 personal and hygiene items. You can pick up a no-cost Blessing Bag from the Knights of Columbus at the organization’s monthly pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 and April 19. It is located in the Conesa Center of Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 702 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Women Of God Tampa Bay 5K Run To Benefit Local Charities

Women of God, a local nonprofit women’s ministry, is a community of Christ-centered women living out their faith through fellowship, action and a life rooted in Christ. It recognizes the growing mental health crises and is hosting the Stephanie & Iris Allen 5K Memorial Walk/Run to bring awareness, hope and healing to the community through faith. The event will take place at John Chesnut Sr. Park, located at 2200 E. Lake Rd. S. in Palm Harbor on Saturday, May 2. The benefiting charities include Women of God Tampa Bay, Hope for Her and One Another Counseling.

To register for the event, visit https://womenofgodtampabay.org/5k-memorial/.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Fundraiser And Scholarship Application

Save the date! The next big Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) event, Music of the Motown Era, will groove into Southshore Falls Clubhouse on Saturday, March 28, from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds will once again benefit scholarships.

Scholarship Applications for 2026 are now open. Applicants must meet ABWC’s criteria, attend East Bay or Lennard High School, be accepted at a Florida college or university and demonstrate financial need. For more details or to find out more about the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club, visit its website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.

Dinosaurs In Your Backyard!

Wait, what? A T. rex in your yard? Sort of! Birds are the only living descendants of dinosaurs. Join the Eagle Audubon Society in March as Dr. Julie Stocksdale explains how dinosaurs evolved into today’s birds, why feathers and flight developed and what happened to the rest of the dinos (hint: BOOM!).

The Eagle Audubon Society, the South Hillsborough chapter of the National Audubon Society, meets at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center on Monday, March 16. There will be coffee at 1 p.m., with the program starting at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all.

Visit https://eagleaudubonflorida.org/ for more information.

Raptor Center Of Tampa Bay Fundraiser

Join Raptor Center of Tampa Bay for its annual fundraiser at Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery on Saturday, March 14, from 1-4 p.m. You will get to meet the people of the raptor center, animal ambassadors and learn about the ways it is trying to save the environment. Three Bulls is donating 15 percent of sales to the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and will match the donation, so please come out and enjoy great food and drinks and learn about the rehabilitation center in your area and how you can help.

To learn more, visit www.raptorcenteroftampabay.org. Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery is located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico.

Men Of Valor Conference

New Hope Church is inviting churches and men from across the region to gather for the Men of Valor T3 Conference, a one-day men’s event focused on spiritual growth, brotherhood and bold faith, on Saturday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

The theme for 2026, T3 — ‘Test. Transform. Triumph.’ — draws from the powerful biblical significance of ‘40,’ seasons throughout Scripture where God tests faith, brings transformation and prepares His people for victory. From Israel’s time in the wilderness to Jesus’ 40 days in the desert, these moments reveal how God shapes men for what comes next.

“This conference is about meeting men where they are and calling them forward — into deeper faith, stronger leadership and a life fully surrendered to Christ,” organizers shared.

New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For tickets and more information, visit https://menofvalor2026.rsvpify.com/.