For the past 25 years, the Sylvia Thomas Center has kept the ‘forever’ in ‘forever families’ by supporting adoptive and foster families in Hillsborough County. Over the years, the center has impacted the lives of over 6,000 families in our area, and each year it actively touches 500-600 families.

The Sylvia Thomas Center provides assistance through case management, support groups, training, respite activities and advocacy. This ensures families in the area are supported with their needs.

There are support groups for both parents and children. For parents, Sylvia Thomas offers a group called Parents Empowering Parents Talk. There, virtually, on the third Thursday of each month, adoptive or foster parents chat with one another about their experiences, providing fellowship and guidance.

On February 23, the organization started a book club for parents. In the months of March and April, parents will dissect a book, The Simple Guide To Understanding Shame in Children, as another way of connecting adoptive parents. Following the conclusion, parents will have the opportunity to join the next book club in June.

“We find that the best thing that we can do is connect adoptive parents with other adoptive parents,” said the CEO, Mary Ann Kershaw.

As for the children, they meet on the third or fourth Thursday of each month to converse with others their age who share similar journeys. There they are served pizza while making crafts and doing other interactive activities. Those ages 5-10 have a group named Forever Friends Kids Club, ages 11-15 have Tween Squad and ages 16-17 have Teen Scene.

In addition, coming up on Monday, March 16, the Sylvia Thomas Center is having a ‘Community Service Day’ for those ages 14-17. On this day, teens who are in need of community service hours are invited to come do volunteer work.

The Sylvia Thomas Center is always accepting any donations to support the families and the lives of their children. Its office is located at 500 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon, and its website is https://sylviathomascenter.org/, where any additional information about its programs can be found.