By McKenzie Brown

For more than 40 years, one dedicated Lion, Naran Patel, has lived out the spirit of service through membership in the world’s largest humanitarian organization. With a global reach spanning 205 countries, Lions Clubs International members, called Lions, serve wherever help is needed, from hospitals and senior centers to communities shaken by hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes and famine. Backed by 1.35 million members and 45,000 clubs worldwide, the work is vast, practical and deeply human.

A major focus of Lions’ service is vision. Through vision programs and eye screenings in local schools, Lions help children see the board and seniors read the page. They provide eye exams and free glasses to those in need while also addressing hearing loss and working to prevent diabetes in order to protect eyesight in the long term. Lions raise donations from the public with a simple promise: that 100 percent of the funds raised are returned to the public through service. Beyond health, Lions promote peace by encouraging youth creativity and reflection through the annual Peace Poster Contest. And this only scratches the surface. When seniors need support or a neighbor needs a hand, Lions are there, ready to serve wherever and whenever help is needed.

For Patel, this lifelong commitment began in 1972, when he joined the Woodridge Lions Club in Woodridge, Illinois, invited by a local friend. His first challenge was a joyful one: building a Lions float for the village parade. With the help of his three young sons, he designed a memorable float and matching Lions costumes, turning service into a family affair. Years later, his dedication took him on a 600-plus-mile bike ride from the Grand Canyon to Nogales, Mexico, raising over $5,000 for Arizona Lions by stopping at local clubs along the way.

His service also became a way to honor love and loss. Ten years ago, after the passing of Patel’s wife, Hansa, a fellow Lion with the Rincon Lions Club in Tucson, Arizona, he donated the entire contents of their home in her honor, raising over $3,000 for humanitarian projects.

Today, he is proud to serve with the Fishhawk Lions Club as a Lions Tamer, a role his wife once held as well. The invitation stands open to the community to visit and attend a meeting.

Fishhawk Lions Club meetings take place on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.