Small But Mighty Heroes (SBMH) proudly announces its annual Dancing For Heroes Gala, taking place on Friday, March 27, from 6-10 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Dancing For Heroes is the signature awareness and fundraising initiative supporting SBMH’s trauma-informed emotional and mental health programs for children impacted by pediatric cancer, their siblings and their parents. SBMH exists to support these families, fostering healing, resilience and hope through diagnosis, treatment and loss.

The gala is more than a performance event — it is an evening of storytelling, tribute and community unity. Local leaders and community ‘celebrity’ dancers train in Latin and ballroom styles and perform in honor of a child currently in treatment or a survivor, or in memory of a fallen hero. Each dance represents a family’s journey and serves as a powerful reminder that no one fights alone.

Funds raised during the evening directly support SBMH’s year-round trauma-informed programming, including:

Emotional and mental health support initiatives.

Grief and bereavement programming for parents and siblings.

Community-based healing and connection programs.

Ongoing resources for families navigating pediatric cancer.

Tickets, donations and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://givebutter.com/c/blsntu.

Community members, corporate partners and local leaders are invited to attend and stand in support of families facing pediatric cancer.

Together, we dance for the heroes — and for the families who carry their light forward.

For additional information, please visit the ticket link above or connect with Small But Mighty Heroes online.

Dancing For Heroes is a trauma-informed movement and grief-support program created to serve families impacted by pediatric cancer. Through structured Latin and ballroom dance sessions, the program provides parents, siblings and caregivers with a safe space for emotional expression, peer connection, stress reduction and healing through embodied movement. The initiative addresses the often-overlooked mental health impacts of childhood cancer, including anticipatory grief, caregiver burnout, isolation and bereavement.

The Dancing For Heroes Gala serves as the program’s primary annual community awareness and fundraising event. The gala is not simply a performance showcase — it is a storytelling platform that honors children currently in treatment, celebrates survivors and memorializes fallen heroes. Community leaders and local ‘celebrity’ dancers train and perform to raise funds that directly support the year-round therapeutic programming.

Together, the program and gala create a full-circle model of impact:

The program provides direct healing and mental health support.

The gala amplifies awareness, builds community engagement and generates the resources necessary to sustain and expand services.

At its core, Dancing For Heroes transforms grief into connection, movement into medicine and community into a support system for families navigating the unimaginable.

For more information, visit https://smallbutmightyheroes.org/.