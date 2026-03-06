Family Promise of Hillsborough County will host its first-ever fundraising gala, Tea With a Twist, on Saturday, March 28, from 2-5 p.m. at New Hope Church. Designed as a stylish yet meaningful afternoon, the event blends tea, fashion and community connection while raising critical funds for families experiencing homelessness in Hillsborough County.

The inaugural gala marks a milestone for Family Promise of Hillsborough County, an organization dedicated to empowering homeless and low-income families with children to achieve lasting independence. Unlike a traditional evening gala, Tea With a Twist offers a relaxed daytime setting featuring tea and refreshments, raffles and the event’s standout attraction — a men’s fashion show that promises a fun and unexpected spin on the classic tea party.

Organizers said the event is about more than elegance and entertainment. As the organization’s first official fundraiser, the gala serves as a call to action for the community to rally around families in need.

“We believe that no child should have to sleep in a car or on the street,” said Edwina Reddick, executive director of Family Promise Hillsborough. “This event is about raising awareness, building community and inspiring generosity.”

All proceeds from the gala will directly support Family Promise’s programs, which provide shelter, case management and supportive services to help families regain stability and move toward permanent housing. Funds raised will assist families across Hillsborough County as they work to overcome financial crises and housing instability.

The event is open to the public, and both individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. Those unable to attend can still support the mission through online donations, which are tax-deductible. Family Promise of Hillsborough County Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Community members are encouraged to attend, sponsor or donate and to help spread the word by following Family Promise on social media. Updates and additional information can be found on Instagram @familypromiseofhi, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/familypromisefl and on Twitter @FamilyPromise1.

Tickets, sponsorship details and donation options are available at https://familypromisefl.org/.