By Superintendent Van Ayres

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping every part of our lives, and education is no exception. Everywhere you turn, AI is sparking new ideas, new possibilities and important conversations about the future of learning.

AI and other emerging technologies are here to stay. As a public school system serving more than 200,000 students, we have a responsibility to approach this moment with both enthusiasm and caution. That means taking the time to understand the technology, evaluating tools carefully and putting strong guardrails in place to protect students and support teachers. Clear policies, meaningful training and an unwavering commitment to privacy and safety will guide every decision we make.

But let me be equally clear: AI will not replace the heart of our schools.

It will not replace the teacher who notices a student’s frustration before a single word is spoken.

It will not replace the counselor who offers reassurance and direction.

It will not replace the principal who knows every student by name and celebrates their success.

AI will not be used to make high-stakes decisions about students. We will not allow it to override a teacher’s professional judgment and will not adopt any tool that compromises student data, increases screen time or detracts from meaningful instruction.

AI is a tool, nothing more. When used responsibly and thoughtfully, it can streamline administrative tasks, support lesson planning and give teachers back something incredibly valuable: time. Time to connect, to inspire and to teach.

Education will always be human work. Technology should enhance that work, not redefine it.