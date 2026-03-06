The first annual St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) Friends of the Poor Walk will raise much-needed financial assistance for families in the Brandon, Valrico, Riverview, Gibsonton and Ruskin areas. The walk takes place on Saturday, March 28, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview. Families and friends of all ages are welcome to register to participate in the walk to show their support for people in need. In addition to the walk, the event will include games, raffles and food vendors.

The nonprofit organization raises and distributes aid that alleviates suffering, including financial assistance for rent and utilities, food pantries, thrift stores and personal attention as volunteers meet with and listen to neighbors to help guide them.

Last year, over 2,000 families were helped with shelter, utilities and critical household needs with the organization distributing over $620,000.

While the event takes place on the campus of St. Stephen, the Friends of the Poor Walk supports an even wider footprint of the community. The St. Vincent de Paul East Hillsborough County District is made up of volunteers from SVdP conferences located at St. Anne, Prince of Peace, St. Stephen and Nativity Catholic churches. All conferences are run entirely by volunteers who promote the dignity of their neighbors, serving everyone regardless of creed, color or national origin.

“We are looking forward to this being a family fun event that will grow for future years to come,” said Denise Essex, president of the SVdP St. Stephen Conference. She added, “All money raised from walker registration, donations and sponsorships will go back into the community to help our neighbors.”

Learn more about the event and register to walk or sponsor at https://svdpfopwalkehd.org/. Sponsors and food vendors wishing to support the event on-site can email fopwalkehd@gmail.com.