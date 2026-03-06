The Sun Coast Scholarship Foundation, a new nonprofit, is committed to enhancing access to quality education for students facing financial challenges. Through its scholarship programs, it aims to empower students by providing them with financial resources to pursue higher education, thus enabling them to achieve their academic aspirations and contribute positively to their communities.

The Sun Coast Scholarship Foundation was born from a shared dream between Dr. Sterling and Rosa Jasper, two first-generation college graduates who experienced firsthand the transformative power of education, mentorship and opportunity.

“With every degree earned, career milestone reached, and door opened, we knew our success was never meant to end with us, it was meant to begin with others,” said Dr. Sterling Jasper.

Recently relocated to the Tampa area, the Jaspers bring with them decades of experience as a business owner and social worker respectfully. Their years of public service has allowed them to witness firsthand the challenges faced by at‑risk teens striving to build a brighter future.

“Motivated by these experiences, we have launched our new nonprofit organization, dedicated to helping youth transition successfully into college, careers and adulthood,” Dr. Sterling Jasper said.

To kick off its mission, the organization will host a celebrity golf tournament on Friday, June 19, at River Hills Country Club, located at 3943 New River Hills Parkway in Valrico.

“All proceeds will benefit Forgotten Angels of Florida, an organization whose mission closely aligns with ours,” Dr. Sterling Jasper said, “mentoring and guiding teens who often feel overlooked as they enter adulthood.”

Forgotten Angels is a nonprofit which operates more as a family to benefit children aging out of the foster care system, young adults who have aged out, at-risk teens and recently released incarcerated youths.

The Jaspers hope to bring awareness to their nonprofit and the work they are doing.

“Our vision is to create a legacy of opportunity, one that doesn’t stop at scholarship awards but stretches into careers, leadership and lives filled with purpose,” Jasper said. “Through education, mentorship and selfless service, we are committed to uplifting the next generation so they, too, can rise and reach back.”

If you would like to learn more about the Sun Coast Scholarship Foundation or take part in its upcoming golf tournament, you can visit its website at www.thesuncoastscholarshipfoundation.org. The foundation is located at 867 W. Bloomingdale Ave., #6104, in Brandon.