Your Next Career Opportunity Awaits

Job seekers in the area have a reason to celebrate. ECHO, in partnership with New Hope Church and Better Together, is hosting a community job fair designed to connect talent with opportunity on Tuesday, March 31, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This event promises a unique experience that goes beyond the typical job fair. Attendees will have the chance for face-to-face interviews with hiring managers from reputable companies while also accessing valuable resources to advance their careers. Whether you’re searching for your first job, looking to make a career change or seeking new opportunities, this event is tailored for you. Employers are also encouraged to register and showcase their companies to a motivated pool of candidates.

For more details and to register as a job seeker or employer, visit https://bettertogetherus.org/events/brandon-fl-job-fair-hosted-by-new-hope-church/. New Hope Church is located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

Impact’s Got Talent

The Impact Program is now seeking talented students to audition for its annual Impact’’s Got Talent event, scheduled for Friday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, with the grand-prize winner receiving $250. Auditions are open for grades K-12, including vocalists, actors, dancers (solo, duets and groups), musicians and anything else that sounds fun and entertaining. All acts must be under three minutes. Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 29, from 1-5 p.m., at Dance Quest International, located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. To schedule your audition, contact Jennifer Crum at crummiej2@gmail.com or 863-661-3236.

All ticket sales benefit the Impact Program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers and other youth leaders through classroom education.

Fellowship Baptist Church is located at 13515 U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa. For more information, visit www.whatisimpact.com.

Easter Egg Drop And Family Fun Day

Hope for the Community, the outreach ministry of Living in Victory Christian Church, will host a free community Easter egg drop on Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church, located at 1603 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The event will include a helicopter egg drop for children, carnival rides, games, giveaways, food, community vendors and more for the entire family. This event is free and open to the community.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club welcomes all like-minded individuals to its Tuesday, March 10, meeting being held at the Brandon Crossroads Bowl, 609 Crater Lane in Tampa. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., with a meet and greet at 6 p.m. You will meet local candidates at most meetings.

For more information, visit https://easthillsboroughdems.org/, email drew@drewvaugh.com or call 813-645-6324.

Raptor Center Of Tampa Bay Fundraiser

Join Raptor Center of Tampa Bay for its annual fundraiser at Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery on Saturday, March 14, from 1-4 p.m. You will get to meet the people of the raptor center, animal ambassadors and learn about the ways it is trying to save the environment. Three Bulls is donating 15 percent of sales to the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and will match the donation, so please come out and enjoy great food and drinks and learn about the rehabilitation center in your area and how you can help.

To learn more, visit www.raptorcenteroftampabay.org. Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery is located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico.

Men Of Valor Conference

New Hope Church is inviting churches and men from across the region to gather for the Men of Valor T3 Conference, a one-day men’s event focused on spiritual growth, brotherhood and bold faith, on Saturday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

The theme for 2026, T3 — ‘Test. Transform. Triumph.’ — draws from the powerful biblical significance of ‘40,’ seasons throughout Scripture where God tests faith, brings transformation and prepares His people for victory. From Israel’s time in the wilderness to Jesus’ 40 days in the desert, these moments reveal how God shapes men for what comes next.

“This conference is about meeting men where they are and calling them forward — into deeper faith, stronger leadership and a life fully surrendered to Christ,” organizers shared.

New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For tickets and more information, visit https://menofvalor2026.rsvpify.com/.

March Meeting Of The Democratic Women’s Club

The Democratic Women’s Club invites all like-minded individuals to the Tuesday, March 3, meeting at Riverview Public Library, located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. Come at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, stay for the meeting at 6:30 p.m. The guest speakers are Kimberly Overman, Democratic candidate for U.S. House Florida District 15, and Jan Schneider, Democratic candidate for U.S. House Florida District 16. Get to know your candidates. For more information, please visit sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call or text 813-503-8639.

Shred-a-thon

Bring your confidential documents for shredding in a safe and secure manor to Bloomingdale Golfers Club, located at 4113 Great Golfers Place in Valrico. The free community Shred-a-thon will take place on Saturday, March 28, from 9-11 a.m. and is sponsored by realtor Mary West; contact her at mary.west@kw.com or call 813-763-9378. Please do not try shredding metal, lighters, trash or heavy plastics.

Music Bingo Fundraisers

Get ready for two evenings of fun and excitement at Bullfrog Creek Brewing, located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Enjoy a variety of musical genres as you play five games of music bingo.

Kappa Upsilon Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi will present their event on Friday, March 6, starting promptly at 7 p.m. Cards will be sold starting at 6:30 p.m. Come early to secure your table and to purchase cards, this is a first come first served event. Raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle will also be available.

On Thursday, March 26, starting at 6:30 p.m., the event will be sponsored by Giddings Law Group and will benefit Seeds of Hope and Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale. Along with bingo, there will be raffle prizes and silent auctions.