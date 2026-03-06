In the market to grow your Tampa Bay real estate career with the help of a professional and dedicated brokerage? Align Right Realty is currently looking for both newly licensed and seasoned agents to join its team, and prospective candidates are invited to apply for work on a part-time or full-time basis. All applicants will be interviewed by Align Right Realty’s Riverview and Suncoast broker, Lisa Tackus.

“As the broker owner, I like to meet with everybody, which is also a unique thing, [as] a lot of brokerages may just have a trainer or a recruiter do the interviews and [the applicants] mostly don’t ever get to meet the broker,” said Tackus. “I pride myself that that’s something for the last almost seven years that I’ve continued to do.”

Once welcomed to the team, Align Right Realty offers training sessions, available both in-person at the Riverview and Suncoast offices as well as over Zoom. The program first begins with core training, which breaks down how to run a real estate business, and then a prospecting tier, which explains how to earn a business. The third tier concentrates on the social media and technology necessary to innovate and manage a real estate business. Roughly every month, Tackus also hosts a development series, which includes visits from business brokers and commercial real estate experts.

“We’re here to provide primarily their training, their technology, their marketing, their branding and, most important, the culture to help them run their business and meet the highest potential that they want to go,” said Tackus.

Realtors affiliated with Align Right Realty have access to partnerships with local chamber members, plumbers, roofers, home inspection companies and tax attorneys. Agents are also granted 24/7 access to the brokerage’s resources, from copiers to open-house signs and balloons. And the brokerage fosters camaraderie between agents by hosting potlucks, bowling outings and monthly coffee meetups. Tackus ensures her agents receive all the attention and assistance they require to manage successful businesses.

“They have the opportunity to earn 100 percent of their commission here but also get all the support they need,” said Tackus. “… We’ve created an environment where you can get the most resources and earn the most money, and that’s something that we’re going to continue to do and grow this year.”

If interested, prospective applicants should call the Riverview office at 813-563-5995 or email admin@alignrightriverview.com. The Align Right Realty Riverview office is located at 11962 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, and the Suncoast office is located at 410 S. Ware Blvd., Ste. 310, in Tampa.