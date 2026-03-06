Tampa Theatre today announced significant progress on its transformative Second Century Campaign: an ambitious, $30 million capital initiative to restore, enhance and expand one of Tampa’s most beloved cultural institutions as it approaches its centennial on Thursday, October 15. The campaign, which is focused on preservation, education and enhanced patron experiences, will ensure that Tampa Theatre continues to thrive as a vibrant hub for arts, entertainment and community engagement well into its next 100 years.

As part of the first phase of the campaign, which totals $24.5 million, Tampa Theatre will fully and authentically restore the historic Duncan Auditorium to its original grandeur. To complete this work, the Duncan Auditorium will be closed from Tuesday, March 10, through the end of September for infrastructure upgrades, restoration of the decorative paint and plaster and preservation of its original fixtures and furnishings.

Other priorities for the first phase include:

Opening the John T. Taylor Screening Room, a 43-seat microcinema adjoining the historic lobby, creating an intimate space for first-run films and ensuring that film fans will have access to Tampa Theatre even as the historic auditorium undergoes restoration.

Renovating underutilized space on the Florida Avenue side of the building to create a new, 2-story education wing that will house permanent classrooms and archival storage for year-round learning opportunities in partnership with the University of South Florida, the University of Tampa and other academic and community partners.

“The Second Century Campaign is more than a capital effort, it’s a transformational investment in our community’s cultural legacy,” said John Bell, president and CEO of Tampa Theatre. “By authentically restoring the historic Duncan Auditorium and expanding our capabilities through new spaces, we’re confident that Tampa Theatre will continue to educate, entertain, enlighten and unite people for generations to come.”

Thanks to the generosity of the community and leadership gifts from Bank of America; Celia and Jim Ferman, in memory of Martha Ferman; Bonnie S. Sonnenfeld; and John T. Taylor, the campaign is currently more than 93 percent of the way toward its first-phase goal. Significant public funding has been provided by the City of Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), and this project is sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources, the State of Florida and the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners.

For more on the campaign, visit the website at https://tampatheatre.org/join-give/second-century/.