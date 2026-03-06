Bar-B-Clean Tampa Bay recently was acknowledged with the ‘Emerging Franchise’ award. Additionally in 2025, the company was recognized as the number one location in the country for the month of December, reflecting their dedication to high-quality service.

“For our company, these accomplishments represent more than growth — they signal that customers and partners value a professional, structured approach to protecting and maintaining their outdoor cooking investments,” said owner Jamie Wolf.

Bar-B-Clean has been serving the Tampa Bay, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg communities since 2025 as a full-service grill care company. This veteran-owned business specializes in cleaning, repairs, sales, installations and preventative maintenance. This includes ceramic grills, smokers, pellet grills and regular grills.

Their team currently consists of seven trained professionals who are devoted to delivering consistent premium service along with exceptional customer satisfaction. This is achieved by providing detail-driven services focused on safety and performance.

They assist homeowners, realtors and property managers to ensure clean grills to protect the investment and health of their clients. They ensure that local families enjoy meals on a grill free of grease buildup and harmful contaminants that can lead to carcinogen exposure.

“We are committed to sustainable, long-term growth while maintaining the high standards, professionalism and consistency that define our brand,” said Wolf.

Furthermore, Bar-B-Clean offers a membership known as ‘GrillWell+’ to better enhance long-term grill care. Through this program, members can expect scheduled cleanings, performance checks and preventative maintenance to preserve their grills year-round.

“We differentiate ourselves through specialization, precision and consistency. Grill care isn’t an add-on for us — it’s our core expertise,” stated Wolf when asked how Bar-B-Clean sets itself apart from its competitors.

Bar-B-Clean believes that “a clean grill is a healthy grill.” It emphasizes reliability and respect for customers, and it is committed to educating clients on proper grill care. Its overall goal is to deliver exceptional service and create peace of mind along with confidence for grill owners.

More in-depth information about their services can be found on Bar-B-Clean Tampa Bay’s website, along with appointment information, at https://bar-b-clean.com/tampabay/.