The annual Tampa Bay Frogman Swim is a powerful tribute and fundraiser for the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community, aiming to build national awareness for Navy SEALs and provide unwavering, tangible support to the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF).

The NSF is the principal benevolent organization for NSW families, offering immediate and ongoing assistance, including educational programs, financial aid, tragedy assistance and transition support.

The swim is held in January, when the water temperature of Tampa Bay hovers around 60 degrees. It is a deliberate, challenging endurance event, a small physical and mental reminder of the immense hardships endured by these elite warriors. The rigorous open-water swim tests participants’ limits, mirroring the relentless dedication and perseverance that defines the NSW ethos while encouraging a broader audience to recognize the profound sacrifices that are made and to support the cause through generous donations.

The 3.4-mile swim charts a course from Gandy Beach in Pinellas County to the shore of South Tampa and goes through unpredictable open-water conditions, such as strong currents, variable temperatures, and chop. Thus, participating swimmers are expected to have experience in open water or endurance swimming as well as good cardiovascular fitness.

Despite gale-force winds and a small craft advisory preventing the planned bay crossing in this year’s event, swimmers still managed to complete a 2-mile protected course. The event hosted over 75 Gold Star family members and achieved an expected record fundraising amount, with the final tally yet to be announced.

Sandy Wirtz is a Gold Star mother whose son, Scott, was killed in Syria in 2019 while conducting special operations. She said the Navy SEAL Foundation and the Frogman Swim have been important in her life since that tragic event.

“I’ve met so many Gold Star moms, and it’s so wonderful we share this camaraderie,” she said in a video posted to the NSF Facebook page. “I’m here not only to honor my son but to honor the sons of the other Gold Star moms.”

Planning is underway for next year’s swim, with an anticipated January date to be determined. General registration for the 2027 Tampa Bay Frogman Swim opens on Thursday, August 6, and demand for open slots is expected to be heavy. An earlier registration date of Sunday, June 28, is available for individuals committing to a significant fundraising goal of $2,500. For more information, visit https://tampabayfrogman.com/.