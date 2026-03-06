Following record-setting shows in South Florida since 2022, FuelFest is set to open gates for its second annual show at the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa, on Saturday, March 28. Gates for the event are open to the public from 1-8 p.m. Admission tickets start at $35 per person, and kids 12 and under are free.

Now in its eighth year of hosting events globally at Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Dallas, Texas; West Palm Beach; New Jersey; Chicago, Illinois; Arizona; Tokyo, Japan; and Qatar, the long-awaited return to Tampa is almost here. FuelFest blends enthusiasts’ passion for the automotive world with appearances by Fast & Furious franchise stars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker and live-action drifting featuring professional drivers, a live concert by MAYDAY! on the SPARQ Festival Stage, a record-setting car show, automotive culture, dozens of custom exhibits, car reveals and more.

This year, the show will feature more than 800 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks, plus drift ride-alongs by pro drivers, Fast & Furious screen-used movie cars and various interactive fan racing activities and attractions. The Fitment Industries drift pits are open access, allowing fans to get up close to their favorite race cars and see what these amazing machines are all about. FuelFest also features the all-new popular showcase area, C4 Energy Taste of Tokyo, giving fans a Japanese underground car meet vibe with a variety of cars you’re likely to see lurking in the streets of Tokyo. Fans can register their car in the People’s Choice Paddock, a limited, fan-judged section where the best cars compete to be crowned People’s Choice on the festival stage.

Event sponsors and custom exhibits include Gazoo Racing, SPARQ, Meguiar’s, C4 Energy, Fitment Industries, Liqui Moly, XComp Tires, the U.S. Marines, 303/Stabil, O’Reilly and more to be announced.

A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the nonprofit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother, Cody Walker. Founded in 2010, the organization was created by the late actor and producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti, with the inspiration to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster.

Event information, car registration and tickets can be found now at https://fuelfest.com/, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.