Troop 61 Scout Panos Zelatis, known by everyone as PJ, recently earned a great honor — Eagle Scout, the highest rank of the Scouting BSA — and his achievement was awarded and finalized on February 20 with an Eagle court of honor at Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, his troop’s meeting place.

For his Eagle Scout project, PJ worked alongside 24 others, including fellow Scouts, leaders, and friends, to repair walls and outside picnic tables at the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum in Ruskin. They sanded and painted two walls white to make the space look cleaner and fresher and fixed up tables that had old, peeling paint.

“I chose the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum after reaching out to several local nonprofits. When I researched the museum, it really stood out to me,” PJ said. “It’s a place where school groups come to learn about Florida’s paleontology and get hands-on experience digging in their fossil pit. I liked the fact that my project would help improve a place that educates kids.”

PJ’s Scouting journey began in 2014 with Cub Scout Pack 632, and in 2018 he crossed over to the Boy Scouts. He has earned all four religious medals as part of the P.R.A.Y. program, earned 37 merit badges, hiked 971 miles with the Troop 61 Hiking Crew, completed 70 service hours, camped for 84 nights, and been a troop historian, quartermaster, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and instructor/hiking lead, among many more accomplishments.

PJ said he especially enjoyed learning how to navigate the outdoors and use a map and compass, set up camp, cook outdoors and handle things on his own. But best of all were his hiking and backpacking trips, where he formed strong friendships and made some of his favorite memories.

“When I achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, it was an incredible feeling,” he said. “It was meaningful because I had set that goal for myself as a Cub Scout. There were moments along the way that were challenging, but reaching Eagle showed me that sticking with something and not giving up really pays off. I was proud of the accomplishment, but I was also grateful for the leaders, friends and family who supported me throughout the journey.”

With his court of honor complete, PJ now aims to not only succeed in college and build a strong career but to also live up to the responsibility of being an Eagle Scout. He is currently a freshman at the University of Central Florida, majoring in chemistry.

“I want to continue leading by example, giving back to my community, and making choices that reflect the values Scouting has taught me,” PJ said.