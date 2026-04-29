By McKenzie Brown

After a decade of delivering fresh, affordable produce to local families, Cypress Creek Co-Op is celebrating 10 years in business while returning to the flexible, community-driven model that started it all.

Founded by single mom Cassie Adams, the co-op began as a simple solution to a common problem. While working at a wholesale produce market, Adams often brought home more fruits and vegetables than her family could use. She reached out to neighbors, offering to share the excess, and within just a few weeks, more than 60 families had joined in.

Today, that small neighborhood effort has grown into a thriving network of more than 35,000 members across the Tampa Bay area.

Cypress Creek Co-Op continues to provide weekly produce bins filled with a mix of fresh fruits, vegetables and pantry staples, along with optional add-ons like beef, seafood and Amish goods. The bins are designed to be both affordable and convenient, with medium bins priced at $30 and large bins at $40. Specialty options, including keto and fruit-only bins, are also available.

“Our goal has always been to make fresh food more accessible,” said Adams. “When you buy in-season and in bulk, families can save significantly while still eating healthy.”

The co-op prioritizes local sourcing whenever possible, though Adams noted that some items must come from outside Florida due to growing conditions. Each week’s bins are thoughtfully curated, typically including a balance of fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries, bananas, leafy greens, potatoes and seasonal favorites.

While Cypress Creek Co-Op previously expanded to include a physical storefront in Apollo Beach, the business is now leaning back into its original virtual roots. Customers can order online for convenient home delivery or attend weekly pickup events, including a popular Saturday pickup at the BayCare HealthHub at 2470 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Delivery is available throughout Brandon, Valrico, Lithia, Riverview, Ruskin, Gibsonton and Sun City Center, with evening time slots and low delivery fees. Orders placed by 4 p.m. are eligible for same-day delivery.

Beyond providing fresh food, the co-op remains deeply connected to the community, offering volunteer opportunities and supporting local families and first responders throughout the year.

As Cypress Creek Co-Op enters its second decade, Adams said the mission remains the same: helping families eat well, save money and stay connected.

If you have any additional questions or inquiries, you can email Cypress Creek Co-Op at cypresscreekcoop@gmail.com. Its Facebook group is available for updates and questions.