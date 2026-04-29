The Riverview Community Plan, originally adopted in 2005, comprises 13 goals and strategies to inform community development. The board of county commissioners requested that the plan be updated in conjunction with the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority U.S. Highway 301 Study.

The update process has included a series of community meetings. The feedback and input collected from residents during these previous meetings were incorporated to prepare the draft vision, goals and concept map for the Riverview Community Plan.

In the next round of community meetings scheduled for early May, the project team will present the draft vision, goals and concept map to the community. Residents will be able to review the draft contents and offer further input, which will be used to finalize the community vision and goals, refine the concept map and create strategies for each of the plan’s goals.

Meeting dates and locations:

Saturday, May 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Collins PK-8 School, located at 12424 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

Tuesday, May 5, 6-7 p.m., via a virtual meeting. Register using the QR code or go to the project website.

Wednesday, May 6, 6-8 p.m., at Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

For more information on the Riverview Community Plan update, please visit the project website at https://planhillsborough.org/planriverview/.

Thank you to the Riverview community for your continued participation and support throughout this planning process.