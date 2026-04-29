Adonai’s Second Chances Inc. (ASCI), Hillsborough College, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department, Mt. Zion AME Church of Riverview and youth advocates gathered on April 12 to celebrate the award of a $575,000 grant from the Justice Department for Project I Can (PIC).

The Honorable Kathy Castor, a member of the United States House of Representatives, presented the ceremonial check to ASCI. Castor had continued to advocate for her district and the residents of Hillsborough County by securing resources to support local communities. A longtime supporter of youth initiatives, she noted that the grant would provide expanded opportunities in partnership with Hillsborough College, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County.

Project I Can, a mentoring and leadership program offered by Adonai’s Second Chances, a program of Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Riverview, designed to help youth ages 12 to 20 make positive choices and decisions in their daily lives. The program focused on education, leadership, self-confidence, guidance and the exploration of life choices, all aimed at developing the next generation of leaders.

The award allowed for the expansion of the program to serve additional youth in the community. ASCI officials said announcements would be made when the application process opened.

The ceremonial check presentation took place at 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church, located at 5920 Robert Tolle Drive in Riverview.

Adonai’s Second Chances Inc., incorporated in 2018, had served children and families throughout the Tampa Bay area. The organization’s mission focused on providing comprehensive solutions to the economic, educational, social and housing needs of youth and families, while ensuring each participant recognized their value and their right to second chances and opportunities in life. Visit www.ascbuildingfutures.com.