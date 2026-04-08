The Wine and Roses for a Cure Gala, held on March 8, raised over $35,000 in support of finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Co-chairs Robin Hujar and Sharon Sefcik expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the incredible way the community came together, along with the generosity of many friends and donors, to make this annual event such a success. The gala sold out two months prior and was held at Donovan’s Meatery in Riverview.





Robin Hujar and Sharon Sefcik shared that Donovan’s Meatery could not have been more gracious in opening its doors to host the committee and guests. With spectacular service, exceptional food, live music and a wonderful selection of wines provided by Buckley Farm Winery Vineyards and Chateau Meichtry Family Vineyard and Winery — both located in Ellijay, Georgia — the evening was truly a triumph.

They would also like to extend a sincere thank you to the many generous sponsors, including Donovan’s Meatery, Buckley Vineyards, Chateau Meichtry, FreshEdge, Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, Jerry and Roxanne Hujar, Robin and Dennis Hujar, Jeffrey Homes, Supreme Roofing Services, RE/MAX Experts Property Management, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Krewe of 65 Roses, Total Resource Financial, Plantation Realty, Beach Place One Real Estate Group, Gene and Lucy Watford and Tom and Debbie Wawrzyniakowski, as well as the dozens of individuals who contributed items to both the silent and live auctions.





In addition, this event would not have been possible without the dedicated team of volunteers, including Serena Cole, Lucy Watford, Jerry and Roxanne Hujar, Dennis and Roxanne Hujar, Mark and Debbie Perricone, Sharon and Brian Sefcik and Nathan Maloney and Ryan Reid from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Planning is already underway for next year’s event. Please mark your calendars for ‘The Gift of Breath Gala,’ taking place on March 28, 2027, at The Regent in Riverview.

Robin Hujar, Sharon Sefcik and the entire committee look forward to welcoming you to what promises to be another highly anticipated and meaningful evening.