John Newman, chief of school security and emergency management for Hillsborough County Public Schools, has been selected as Florida’s School Safety Specialist of the Year, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership, professionalism and dedication to the safety and well-being of students and staff statewide.

The annual award is presented by the Florida Department of Education to recognize outstanding school safety specialists who exemplify the highest standards outlined in Florida law. The 2026 honoree was announced during Florida’s National Summit on School Safety, held from March 29 through April 1 in Orlando.

Newman has served Hillsborough County Public Schools as chief of security and emergency management since 2014. Under his leadership, the district has strengthened a comprehensive, districtwide approach to school safety across more than 250 instructional and district sites, as well as 56 charter schools — supporting the daily well-being of more than 200,000 students and approximately 24,000 employees.

Among his many accomplishments, Newman led the implementation of innovative safety practices, including making Hillsborough County Public Schools one of the first districts in the nation to adopt CENTEGIX CrisisAlert countywide. He has also overseen continuous improvement of district safety policies and procedures to ensure alignment with evolving state laws and guidance.

Before joining the district, Newman retired from the Tampa Police Department after 29 years of distinguished service, including assignments in patrol, in the Criminal Intelligence Bureau, in legal and internal affairs and as an undercover narcotics detective. He coordinated security and public safety operations for major national events, such as the Gasparilla, three NFL Super Bowls, NCAA sporting events and the 2012 Republican National Convention, and he supported Florida communities during hurricane response efforts.

In addition to his district leadership, Newman was appointed in 2023 to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, reflecting his expertise and trusted leadership at the state level.

“Chief Newman’s proactive, thorough and mission-driven approach has positioned Hillsborough County Public Schools as a model for school safety across Florida,” said Superintendent of Schools Van Ayres. “His dedication and leadership continue to set a high standard for protecting students, staff and our community.”

The School Safety Specialist of the Year award highlights the critical role school safety specialists play in maintaining secure learning environments and fostering strong partnerships with law enforcement, emergency management and community stakeholders across Florida.