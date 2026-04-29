Photos & Story By Shanise ‘Nisey’ Spruill

The Lennard High School football program is celebrating a milestone moment as eight members of its Class of 2026 senior team have officially committed to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

The group represents a cornerstone class for Head Coach Karingus Benton and his staff, who began building the program three years ago. From the coach’s perspective, this senior class holds special significance — not only for what they accomplished on the field but also for how they helped shape the culture of the program from its early stages of development.

Benton said this group played a major role in elevating Lennard football, helping establish expectations and demonstrating that student athletes from the program can successfully transition to the next level.

“This senior class has been meaningful in a way that stands out,” Benton shared, noting their growth both on and off the field.

He emphasized that their leadership helped set the tone for younger players and contributed to building a stronger, more unified team identity.

Among the signees, London Green will continue his career at Valdosta State University after setting a school record for career touchdown receptions, leaving a lasting mark in Lennard’s record books.

Calvin Mobley earned a full athletic scholarship to Bryant University, a Division I program, recognized for his standout performance and dedication.

Jaxon Shuman will attend Massachusetts Maritime Academy, where his relentless work ethic and drive were described by coaches as a model for others in the program.

Jaiden Jones, who will play at Missouri Southern State University, was highlighted as the emotional leader of the team — often described as the ‘heart and soul’ who helped hold the group together over multiple seasons.

Charles McDaniel, who transferred to Lennard during his junior year, will continue his career at St. Thomas University and was credited with strengthening team bonding and leadership.

Malik Hope, heading to Florida A&M University, joined the program during his junior year and quickly became a strong teammate and mentor to younger players.

Ronnie Willson, who will attend Culver-Stockton College, transferred in during the spring of his junior year and earned respect for his consistent work ethic and leadership on the field.

Dorian Burns, bound for William Penn University, was part of the program’s earliest group under the current coaching staff and helped lay the foundation for what the team has become today.

Together, the eight athletes represent both the history and the future of Lennard football — proof of a program that has grown through persistence, development and a shared commitment to excellence.