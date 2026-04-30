Hermes Pasquez has been a crossing guard for the local elementary school, Cimino, for three years. Prior to moving to the Bloomingdale area, he served as a crossing guard at Westshore Elementary School located in Tampa. As a crossing guard, Pasquez’s main priority is to assist families in crossing the street safely on their way to and from school.

Pasquez lived most of his life in Valencia, Venezuela, before moving to the United States in 2018. In Venezuela, he served as the general manager for the local professional soccer team. He also worked as a sports management director at a university called Universidad de Carabobo. There, he planned and oversaw the sports events at the university. Additionally, he, alongside the dean of the university, created a school for economically disadvantaged children to learn the game of soccer. At this school, he worked closely with the children by teaching them soccer skills, with an overall goal to inspire the next generation.

After moving to the United States, he wanted to continue his efforts in impacting the younger generation along with giving back to the community. As a crossing guard, he strives to encourage them by greeting them with high fives on their way to and from school. In return, Pasquez mentioned that he gains energy from interacting with them. Additionally, the children remind him of his now-grown grandchildren, whom he used to take to and from school.

Pasquez utilizes the Sunshine Line, a door-to-door bus providing transportation through Hillsborough County, to get to his workplace each morning and afternoon. He starts his day each morning around 6 a.m., when he gets picked up by the bus, to travel to work.

The community appreciates the job he does to keep their children safe. Students and parents have shown their gratitude by giving him treats and cards around holidays and the end of the school year.