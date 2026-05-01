By Dr. Tammy Lowery Zacchilli

One of the most exciting milestones students in high school and college face is graduation day. All the hard work has led to this moment, but for some seniors, the anticipation can lead to decreased motivation, lack of effort, and burnout, commonly known as senioritis.

Signs of Senioritis

Skipping class or other campus events. Once the midspring semester hits, it sometimes seems like sleeping in or hiding away in your room is more desirable than going to class or attending extracurricular events. This can become a slippery slope that can do more harm than good.

Procrastination. Procrastination can take on different forms, such as submitting assignments that are late, incomplete, or not your best work. This can occur if students experience a lack of motivation toward schoolwork.

Fear about the future. Some students can’t wait for the next chapter to begin, but many students experience fears about the future. This is completely natural, but focusing too much on fear could distract students from completing their goals successfully.

Fatigue. Completing college or graduate school applications can be overwhelming and time-consuming. It’s natural to feel fatigue during this process, but students should not let it cause them to lose sight of the end goal.

Tips for Seniors

Celebrate the small wins. Every step forward is progress, whether it’s finishing an assignment, submitting an application, or attending a networking event. Recognizing these moments can boost motivation and keep students moving forward.

Avoid saying “I’ll do it later.” Recognize the signs of procrastination and push through the tendency to delay tasks. Tackling assignments right away can help students feel better and more accomplished.

Stay engaged in activities you enjoy. With only a few weeks left until graduation, students should not miss out on fun activities happening at their school or university. These moments create lasting memories.

Tips for Family and Friends

Acknowledge and validate their feelings. Senior year can be stressful and emotional. Let your senior know that it is normal to feel overwhelmed, anxious, or even excited about the future.

Celebrate wins. Recognize milestones, no matter how big or small. Celebrating achievements can motivate seniors to continue working hard.

Be aware of mental health signs. Watch for persistent sadness, loss of interest in usual activities, changes in sleep or appetite, irritability, or withdrawal from friends and family. Graduating from high school or college is an amazing achievement, and senioritis is only temporary. The future is bright.

Learn more at www.saintleo.edu.