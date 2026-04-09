Bridgewater Landing 55-plus Apartments Ribbon Cutting

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce proudly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 10 to celebrate the grand opening of Sunrise Homes – Bridgewater Landing Apartments, a new 55-plus active adult living community in Riverview. Leasing has officially opened for this community, which offers thoughtfully designed one and two-bedroom residences with modern finishes, in-unit laundry and private patios or balconies.

Residents also enjoy a variety of amenities, including access to the Sweet Water Club community clubhouse, walking trails, outdoor gathering spaces and convenient proximity to shopping and dining at Winthrop Town Centre.

The apartments are part of the larger Bridgewater Landing community, designed to support residents’ ability to age in place. The campus includes villas and duplexes, independent living apartments and The Bridges Assisted Living Facility, creating a continuum of care and living options that allow residents to remain within the community as their needs evolve.

Visit its website at https://bridgewaterlandings.com/ for additional information and to schedule a tour.

NBS Esthetics Provides Treatments For Everyone

Whether you want to support your skin naturally or have had aggressive treatments, NBS Esthetics offers noninvasive facial treatments designed for men and women seeking healthy skin. Each facial begins with a thorough consultation and is customized to your skin’s needs. NBS Esthetics offers face and body treatments for men and women to target fine lines, wrinkles, irritation, loss of elasticity and hyperpigmentation to help you achieve and maintain healthy, radiant skin naturally.

NBS Esthetics is located at 223 Flamingo Dr. in Apollo Beach. For more information about the services provided, visit its website at https://nbsesthetics.com or call 813-922-9327.

Swim Life Celebrates Grand Reopening And New Pool Deck

On March 7, Swim Life celebrated its grand reopening and new pool deck with a ribbon cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Everyone at the event enjoyed cookies, coffee and swimming.

Swim Life offers individualized, survival-oriented swimming lessons for children, along with skill-specific lesson options for all ages.

Coach Natalee believes that confidence in the water starts early. Early lessons help babies become comfortable in the water while building important survival skills. Swim Life offers infant survival swim lessons, survival swim lessons, stroke development, swim team preparation and adult lessons, all in a private, heated, salt-water pool in Lithia.

To learn more about Swim Life, visit www.myswimlife.com or email coachnatalee@myswimlife.com.

The Fancy Flea Vintage Home & Garden Market

The Fancy Flea Vintage Home & Garden Market, founded in 2009, is an upscale ‘flea market’ offering vintage goods, antiques, beautiful furniture, home decor, artisan soaps and body products, handmade and vintage jewelry, holiday items, baked goods, live music, food trucks and more. This year, the show will feature an old-fashioned pie bake-off, ‘Bake a Pie, Save a Life,’ benefiting Tampa Bay Strays, a 501(c)(3) small animal rescue based in Tampa. After the winner is announced, slices will be sold and money will be donated to the rescue.

The spring market is being held at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover, on Friday and Saturday, April 24-25, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $8. Children 12 and under enter for free. There is complimentary parking.

Southern Construction

Southern Construction, based in Valrico, is a full-service general contracting company dedicated to delivering quality craftsmanship and turnkey solutions across residential and commercial projects. With a team of licensed professionals and decades of combined experience, it specializes in custom home construction, road and infrastructure development, remodeling and full-scale restoration services.

Whether building your dream home, modernizing your space or responding to unexpected damage, it brings precision, efficiency and care to every project. Its restoration experts are certified in water, fire, mold and trauma cleanup, ensuring properties are restored safely and quickly to their preloss condition. From concept to completion, it manages every detail — permits, design, construction and inspections — so clients can focus on what matters most. Its reputation is built on integrity, reliability and results that stand the test of time.

Visit its website at www.southernconstruction.net for additional information.