The sidewalk on the south side of FishHawk Boulevard will be closed from Osprey Ridge Drive to Hammock Crossing Drive starting Monday, April 13. Nontransported students (those who do not receive bus service) who attend Randall Middle School and Newsome High School need to cross FishHawk Boulevard at either Fishhawk Ridge Drive or FishHawk Crossing to use the sidewalk on the north side of FishHawk Boulevard.

Randall and Newsome students who live off of Osprey Ridge Drive, both north and south of FishHawk Boulevard, receive bus service so no changes are needed. Parents and guardians of students who are eligible to receive bus service can contact their student’s school for bus stop information.

Bevis Elementary students who live outside the Osprey Ridge Drive area receive bus service so no changes are needed. Barrington Middle School students who are eligible receive bus service, no changes are needed.

A pedestrian detour will be put in place on Monday as an alternative for students who need an option other than the yellow school bus or being transported by a parent/guardian (see map above).

The contractor installing the South Hillsborough Pipeline is closing the sidewalk for safety purposes during construction. This closure will last several months. Please advise children to stay safe by following the closure signs and avoiding the construction zone. For more information on the project, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/ and sign up for email alerts to receive the latest project information.